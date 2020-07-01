Due process followed in admission: MGMGH

Video clips of patients apparently waiting at the entrance of the COVID-19 ward at MGMGH here went viral on social media on Wednesday.
In a video clips, a mother and child is seen waiting at the entrance of ward at the hospital, apparently for admission.
The videographer asks: “Why are you waiting here? Are they not taking you inside?”
The woman replies that she has been waiting for around 45 minutes.
A similar account of a couple of patients waiting for admission were also circulated on social media platforms.
When contacted, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said due procedure was being followed. “Patients have to wait for a short duration until their details are noted down and a bed is allotted. Patients, who are unable to understand the situation, are making the claims.”
Dr. Yeganathan said that such baseless allegations would demotivate doctors.
“We are doing everything we can,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath