ADVERTISEMENT

DTP demands equal status for Tamil in Palani consecration

January 14, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has demanded equal status for Tamil in the consecration ceremonies of Sri Dhandayuthapani temple, Palani slated for January 27.

Expressing its discontent over the reply given by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister when the issue was raised in the State Assembly, Peravai president P. Maniarasan in a statement reiterated the Peravai’s demand that Tamil should be given equal priority at the ‘karuvarai’ (sanctum sanctorum), ‘velvisalai’ (the place where customary rituals relating to the consecration takes place) and during the consecration of sanctum sanctorum tower (pouring of holy water on the sanctum sanctorum tower) as per the Madras High Court Madurai Bench order delivered in the year 2020.

Mere recitation of Tamil verses during the consecration proceedings was not acceptable, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US