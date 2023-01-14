HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DTP demands equal status for Tamil in Palani consecration

January 14, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has demanded equal status for Tamil in the consecration ceremonies of Sri Dhandayuthapani temple, Palani slated for January 27.

Expressing its discontent over the reply given by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister when the issue was raised in the State Assembly, Peravai president P. Maniarasan in a statement reiterated the Peravai’s demand that Tamil should be given equal priority at the ‘karuvarai’ (sanctum sanctorum), ‘velvisalai’ (the place where customary rituals relating to the consecration takes place) and during the consecration of sanctum sanctorum tower (pouring of holy water on the sanctum sanctorum tower) as per the Madras High Court Madurai Bench order delivered in the year 2020.

Mere recitation of Tamil verses during the consecration proceedings was not acceptable, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.