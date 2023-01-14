DTP demands equal status for Tamil in Palani consecration

January 14, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has demanded equal status for Tamil in the consecration ceremonies of Sri Dhandayuthapani temple, Palani slated for January 27.

Expressing its discontent over the reply given by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister when the issue was raised in the State Assembly, Peravai president P. Maniarasan in a statement reiterated the Peravai’s demand that Tamil should be given equal priority at the ‘karuvarai’ (sanctum sanctorum), ‘velvisalai’ (the place where customary rituals relating to the consecration takes place) and during the consecration of sanctum sanctorum tower (pouring of holy water on the sanctum sanctorum tower) as per the Madras High Court Madurai Bench order delivered in the year 2020.

Mere recitation of Tamil verses during the consecration proceedings was not acceptable, he added.