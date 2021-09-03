D.T.Ed students boycott examinations

TIRUCHI

03 September 2021

Students of Diploma in Teacher Education (D.T.Ed) boycotted the final year examinations held on Friday, stating that they were being held on short notice and without proper teaching.

Given the pandemic situation, many students who travel to the city from rural parts were unable to prepare and pay the examination fees, they said.

Around 100 students gathered outside the Holy Cross College campus on Friday morning, boycotting the final examination for the second and third year D.T.Ed course. The students said that only around 20 days worth of classes were held, following which the announcement for examinations was made. “We did not have semester examinations prior to this. The entire process is being conducted in a haphazard manner,” a student said.

G. R. Dinesh of All India Students Federation led the protest and said that the method in which the answer papers were being evaluated was unsystematic. The examination notification was also made in haste. “Most of the students who are in the third year now have failed papers in the first and second year and will have to write arrears. They are unable to cope. A similar problem was also faced by them last year,” he said.

At least 12,000 students are pursuing D. T. Ed in Tamil Nadu, with all of them facing a similar issue. “We have written at least 1,000 letters to the CM Cell. We have received no response,” they said. Protests were staged across the State on Friday, while a representation has also been submitted to the Education Minister.