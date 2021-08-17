DTCP delegates more powers to LPAs in granting plan approvals

The order was issued by its Director a few days ago

In a move to accelerate the process of plan approvals, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has delegated more powers to Local Planning Authorities (LPAs).

Under the existing system, layout promoters have to seek approval with DTCP for layouts exceeding 2.47 acres in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. The power of issuing approval for sites exceeding five acres in panchayat limit also lies with the DTCP. Similarly, if the Floor Space Index (FSI) of residential, commercial and institutional building proposal is more than 15,000 square feet, the applicants have to approach DTCP for plan approval.

As per the modified order, issued a few days ago, the LPA functioning at the district headquarters can grant plan approval up to 2,500 square metre (26,910 square feet) for residential, commercial and institutional in the non-high rise buildings category. The height of the buildings should not exceed 18.3 metres. In respect of building proposals of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board, except for the proposal of high rise building exceeding 18.3 metres in height, permission can be granted by LPA without considering the parameters of Floor Space Index (FSI).

The order issued by E. Saravanavelraj, Director, DTCP, says that field-level officials can grant approval for layouts and subdivision of land up to five acres in respect of urban areas (corporations, municipalities and town panchayats). If the new layouts are located in panchayat limits, approval can be issued by LPA up to 10 acres. If the layout is more than the prescribed limit the proposal should be sent to DTCP for approval.

Significantly, the order says splitting of the site, owned by the same applicant or by an individual, who is a member of the same applicant, into portions for getting approval locally should not be entertained.

The order on delegation of power has to be placed at an urgent meeting of Local Planning Authority under the Chairmanship of the Collector or new town development authority. A resolution should be adopted so as to give effect to the modified rules and regulations in issuing plan approval for buildings and layouts.