DSWO begins inquiry into sexual harassment complaint

Faculty member of Bishop Heber College placed under suspension after panel probe

The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) has begun inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against a faculty member of Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi.

According to sources, a group of five postgraduate students lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against C.J. Paul Chandramohan, Head, Department of Tamil of the college. Upon receiving the complaint, an Internal Complaints Committee inquired into the complaint and, subsequently, Mr. Paul Chandramohan was placed under suspension.

Acting on media reports, A. Thameemunisa, DSWO, visited the college on Friday and examined the complaints and related documents and action taken based on the report of the Internal Complaints Committee.

She had planned to inquire with the complainants on Saturday to get firsthand information about the complaint. They were asked to appear before the members of the Local Complaints Committee and the police officers. However, it was put off.

Ms. Thameemunisa told The Hindu that the matter would be investigated in detail covering various aspects.

A preliminary report had been submitted to the Collector. Based on the outcome of the police inquiry, further action would be taken.