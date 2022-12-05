  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

DSP gets certificate of appreciation

December 05, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday handed over a certificate of appreciation to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri sub division, M.A. Yasmin for disposing of 97% of the 1,400 petitions received under Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar scheme. 

The certificate was handed over to DSP Yasmin at the public grievances redressal meeting held at the District Collectorate here, an official release said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had called Ms. Yasmin over phone a few days ago and appreciated the officer for her excellent work under the scheme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.