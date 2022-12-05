DSP gets certificate of appreciation

December 05, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday handed over a certificate of appreciation to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri sub division, M.A. Yasmin for disposing of 97% of the 1,400 petitions received under Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar scheme.

The certificate was handed over to DSP Yasmin at the public grievances redressal meeting held at the District Collectorate here, an official release said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had called Ms. Yasmin over phone a few days ago and appreciated the officer for her excellent work under the scheme.