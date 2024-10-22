Dryland cluster turns into acid lime farm with convergence of government schemes

Two dozen farmers of Neikuppai village in Lalgudi block in Tiruchi district have successfully converted about 25 acres of dry land, which had been lying fallow for more than two decades, into an acid lime farm, thanks to interventions under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP).

Organised as Neikuppai Manavaari Grama Vivasayigal Kuzhu (Neikuppai Dryland Village Farmers Group), the small farmers, who had come together to form a cluster with 24.9 acres last year, are now elated to find the lush greenery on the fields that they had stopped cultivating about 25 years ago due to scanty rainfall.

“I am happy to see the land so green and alive now as the acid lime saplings have come up well and we expect them to start yielding fruits over the next few months, ” said 58-year-old R. Kamalarajan, a farmer who like most others also holds small nanjai land holdings in other parts of the village.

Although Lalgudi block is largely canal irrigated and part of the delta, there are dry lands in a few villages too in the block. “We used to cultivate groundnut and pulses long ago, but had stopped cultivating in the absence of timely and consistent rainfall. For more than 20 years, the lands were left fallow and had become the haunt of wild boars and other animals, given the thick growth of bushes,” he said.

And when officials came up with an initiative to put their land to productive use again, the farmers were more than happy. Under the KAVIADP, a slew of government schemes were dovetailed and executed by various government departments – mainly the Revenue, Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering and Horticulture departments – in the village.

While the Agriculture Department cleared the bushes, a couple of deep borewells were sunk by the Department of Agricultural Engineering. A farm pond to harvest rainwater and recharge the wells was also dug close by.

As the farmers decided to raise acid lime, mainly to keep the wild boars at bay (as the animals are wary of the thorns in the citrus species), the Horticulture Department supplied quality saplings to the farmers. A drip irrigation system was also installed. The Agriculture Department foots the power bill for the group.

The farmers are eagerly awaiting the first harvest in the coming months. “With the Agriculture and Horticulture department officials inspecting the crop frequently and giving us appropriate advice and inputs, we expect the yield to be good. Officials have promised marketing support too,” said Mr.Kamalarajan.

In recent months, the farmers have started raising inter-crops including gourds and cucumber for short-term income generation.

A team of officials from the Department of Evaluation and Applied Research inspected the cluster on Monday for an evaluation study to assess the efficacy of the programme. The team is scheduled to visit another dryland cluster at Palakurichi in Marungapuri block in the district on Wednesday, according to sources in the Agriculture Department.