Dry weather brings cheer to traders

With the city getting a respite from rain, seasonal traders dependent on festival sale heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday.

The pavement traders, who have set up shops in different parts of the city including NSB Road and Nandi Koil Street and Big Bazaar Street, have been a worried lot since the rain forecast.

The heavy rain that lasted for two hours on Wednesday night robbed them of their business. But the clear skies on Friday and Saturday kindled their hopes of good business.

Deepavali eve is considered an important day for business, especially for textile and garment traders, when shoppers throng the commercial streets of Tiruchi for last-minute buying.

The last-minute rush has been a regular phenomenon, as customers feel that they can get garments at cheaper rates.

No wonder, with Tiruchi being an important hub for textiles in the central region, people from neighbouring Ariyalur, Perambalur, Lalgudi, Thottiam, Musiri and Pudukottai started making a beeline to the shops on Saturday. They could be seen queueing up since morning to buy dress material and ready-made and inner garments.

NSB Road witnessed surging crowds all through the day. A rough estimate put the number of last-minute shoppers at over two lakh. At the end of the day, though traders differed on the volume of sales, many heaved a sigh of relief.