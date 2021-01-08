Dry run held across central region ahead of vaccination for COVID 19

Photo: M. Moorthy

TIRUCHI: A mock vaccination exercise was conducted at select hospitals and primary health centres across the central districts on Friday ahead of the COVID 19 vaccination expected to be taken up soon.

The trial was conducted at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and four other healthcare facilities in Tiruchi. The dry run was held to check the quality of the facility, the software used to register beneficiaries among other aspects.

At the Tiruchi MGMGH, the mock drill was conducted in the presence of the District Collector S. Sivarasu, Dean K. Vanitha, W. Edwina Vasantha, Medical Superintendent and Maternal and Child Health Officer, Usha Rani. Mr. Sivarasu instructed the staff to ensure that the vaccine administration is seamless once the clearance is given by the government.

At the GH, a waiting room has been prepared where only 25 people can be accommodated, keeping in mind social distancing norms. A data entry operator would check their identity and once it is confirmed, they would be asked to move to a vaccination room, manned by a staff nurse and an assistant where the vaccine would be administered.

An observation room to check the patients' vitals after vaccination, along with 20 beds have been readied in case they need to rest.

In Phase 1 of vaccination, healthcare workers and frontline workers would be covered. The subsequent phases would cover the elderly and people with comorbidities.

Apart from the MGMGH, a private hospital in Ariyamangalam, Ramalinga Nagar Urban Primary Healthcare Centre, Inamkulathur Primary Healthcare Centre, and the Manapparai Government Hospital conducted the dry run in Tiruchi.

Speaking to reporters at the event, the Collector said a total of 5542 employees from the MGMGH, the K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College, Primary Healthcare Centres and other government hospitals in the district had registered for the vaccination. Meanwhile, 2728 Anganwadi workers and 6553 of 7000 private healthcare workers have also registered. The remaining workers too will be registered in the next few days, he said.

PERAMBALUR

The mock drill was conducted in the presence of P. Sri Venkada Priya, District Collector who said that 2060 government healthcare workers and 2533 from private facilities were registered for the vaccination drive. The District Headquarters Hospital, Thoramangalam PHC, Labbaikudikadu PHC, Kolakkanatham PHC and one private hospital conducted the dry run. "It was held to identify challenges, and ensure that internet facilities, electricity and the software run smoothly," the Collector said at the event.

PUDUKOTTAI

In Pudukottai district, the Government Medical College Hospital, Kovilpatti PHC, Arimalam PHC, Viralimalai Government Hospital and one private hospital conducted the dry run. A total of 7000 beneficiaries, consisting of both private and government healthcare workers have registered so far, senior officials here sai.

TIRUVARUR

A total of 6897 health workers in Tiruvarur district will be vaccinated first, according to the Collector, V. Santha.

Disclosing this after supervising the COVID-19 vaccination dry run exercise held at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital on Friday, the Collector said that the vaccination of health workers would be carried out through 100 centres throughout the district.

Subsequently, the senior citizens would receive the vaccination dosage and they would be followed by persons above 50 years of age with comorbidities, she added.

Stating that the vaccination dry run exercise was held at five centres set up at TGMC hospital, Tiruvarur, Government hospital, Thiruthuraipoondi, Town Primary Health Centre, Mannargudi, PHC at Sangethi Idaiyur and a private hospital, the Collector said the entire process carried out as per the directions from the governments went on smoothly and was recorded.

THANJAVUR

At Thanjavur, the Collector, M.Govinda Rao supervised the dry run exercise at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, Thanjavur. A similar exercise was held at Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, PHC at Ammapettai, Government Hospital and a private hospital at Pattukottai, he added.

KARUR

The staff of 48 government healthcare facilities including primary healthcare centres and 405 private hospitals have registered for the vaccination in phase 1 in Karur district.The dry run was carried out at Government Medical College Hospital, Government Hospital in Kulithalai, a Primary Health Centre at Vangal, and the Kasthuribhai Maternity Hospital and a private hospital.