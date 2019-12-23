Tiruchirapalli

Dry days are here

All Tasmac shops in the district will be closed for seven days in view of the rural local body election, according to District Collector D. Rathna.

In a statement, the Collector said there would be no sale of liquor from 5 p.m. on December 25 to 5 p.m. on December 27 and 5 p.m. on December 28 to 5 p.m. on December 30.

Similarly, all Tasmac shops would conduct no transaction on January 2, when the votes would be counted.

The local body elections are scheduled to be held in the State in two phases on December 27 and 30.

