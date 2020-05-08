Drunken brawl results in death

TIRUVARUR

Rajkumar (23) of Maavur near Tiruvarur reportedly died after he was attacked by a group of persons at Pinnavasal hamlet on Thursday night when the victim and the attackers were under the influence of alcohol.

According to Tiruvarur Taluk police, they received the information that Rajkumar was found dead at his residence on Friday. Vellaiyammal, the wife of the deceased, said that her husband had visited his relatives Baskaran and Murugesan residing in the nearby Pinnavasal on Thursday. He returned home in an inebriated condition and went back to Pinnavasal stating that Baskaran and Murugesan should be punished, she told the police.

On further interrogation the police came to know that a party Rajkumar had with his relatives at Pinnavasal resulted in a brawl and Rajkumar who retreated back to his residence came back to Pinnavasal to continue the fight.

However, he was overpowered by Baskaran and Murugesan and he swooned at Pinnavasal itself. Subsequently, Rajkumar was brought to his house by the attackers on a tri-cycle on Thursday night.

When Vellaiyammal attempted to wake up her husband on Friday he did not respond. Subsequently, it came to light that Rajkumar had died. Baskaran and Murugesan were arrested and Mariammal, wife of Murugesan, was also arrested on charges of assisting the accused, police said.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district the Thanjavur Town East police are investigating the cause of death of Arun (37) of Keezhavasal area in Thanjavur, who was found dead on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased and his friends have reportedly consumed alcohol at an abandoned house in the area on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Arun was found dead in a pool of blood at the site where he had reportedly consumed alcohol with his friends. On receiving the information the Thanjavur Town East police rushed to the spot and removed the body for postmortem at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.