Farmers initiated into drumstick cultivation

TIRUCHI

13 October 2021 18:49 IST

Under Unnath Bharath Abiyan 2.0 (UBA) scheme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, New Delhi, St. Joseph's College has undertaken a project to initiate farmers in Manikandam block into undertaking moringa cultivation and manufacturing value-added products.

The initiative started off with ‘Moringa Project Orientation and Sapling Distribution for Farmers’ for improving their income generation capacities. The college reached out to farmers of Thoppupatti, Inam Mathur, Sethurapatti and other villages in Manikandam block through its extension wing SHEPHERD (Science and Humanities for People's Development).

Secretary of the college Rev. Fr. S. Peter explained the health benefits of moringa while handing over packages of 10 saplings each to 30 farmers during a recent interface at the institution’s Herbal Garden at Nagamangalam. The objective was to enhance the quality of life of the villagers through drumstick farming; the farmers were sensitised to the scope for rewarding returns, Rev. Fr. M. Berchmans, Director of Extension Department, said.

According to Jayachandran, Senior Coordinator, Extension Department, the project envisages perennial fund assistance. S.R. Senthilkumar, Head, Department of Botany, sensitised farmers to the demand for drumstick, flower and leaf in the market.

S.J. Vijayalalithaa, Professor, Center for Agricultural Sciences, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Kris Vikyan Kendra), Sirugamani, further oriented farmers on the methods of marketing. Prof. Vijayalalithaa emphasised that powdered leaves of moringa cultivated in organic method commands a high value in the market.