Drive against drug menace

TIRUCHI

10 December 2021 21:22 IST

The police have intensified drive against drugs all over the Central Zone comprising eight districts by planning to target the kingpins involved in the illegal act following instructions from the Director General of Police.

They would collect contact details of sellers involved in the sale of ganja even while taking up rehabilitation programmes among consumers. In one such drive, they seized about 50 kg of ganja at Pudukottai based on information, said sources. Inspectors have been instructed that they would be held accountable if the seizure of ganja or banned tobacco products were confiscated by special teams operating directly under superior officers.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan said the Chief Minister during a recent review meeting had insisted on three focus areas for the police - containing drug menace, concentrating on POCSO cases and cracking the whip against rowdy elements. Based on this, the DGP had sent a circular. Field-level police officers have been asked to furnish daily reports on the special drives being taken and the seizure of the contraband.

Shops in the vicinity of school zones would be brought under the scope of surveillance to check if they were involved in selling banned tobacco products. Banned tobacco products are mostly transported to Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru. The transporters and sellers are booked.