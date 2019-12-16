Drowning incidents: CSG steps up patrolling at four beaches

The Coastal Security Group jointly with Marine Volunteers and local police has stepped up visible policing and patrolling along beach fronts on weekends at Velankanni, Nagore, Tranquebar and Poompuhar in the coastal district of Nagapattinam to prevent drowning incidents.

The move has been put in place as a sequel to a couple of drowning incidents at Velankanni recently due to sea being rough at this tourist hotspot and at the three other coastal towns which are flocked by visitors from various parts of the State and outside.

A 11-member team has been deployed each at Velankanni, Nagore, Tranquebar and Poompuhar beach armed with neccessary paraphernalia used for rescue mission on week-ends. Each team is headed by a Sub-Inspector attached with the Coastal Security Group and works under the overall in-charge of Inspector, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam. The team comprises two Tamil Nadu Special Police Constables, three local police personnel and five Marine Volunteers and Home Guards.

Although regular patrolling was on daily, the strength of the teams has been augmented on weekends and holidays to step up visible patrolling along the beach fronts at Velankanni, Nagore, Tranquebar and Poompuhar since tourist footfalls are heavy on those days, a senior Coastal Security Group officer said.

It has been decided to step up patrolling along the beach fronts since the sea has been rough of late and prevent drowning incidents.

A few days ago, three youth, who were on a trip to Velankanni, drowned in the sea when they ventured into the waters to take bath. The trio, who worked in a lathe shop, were part of a seven-member group that came on a tour to Velankanni when the tragedy struck.

CSG personnel, along with local fishermen, conducted a search but could retrieve the bodies of the three youth only the next day between Velankanni and Vedaranyam.

In another drowning incident reported in Velankanni a couple of days ago, which claimed the life of one person of Tenkasi, CSG personnel and Marine Volunteers managed to save two others.

The teams have also been equipped with public address system to caution tourists when the sea is rough besides appealing to them not to venture deep into the sea for bathing, the officer added.

The Marine Volunteers have been involved in this exercise after they were formed by the CSG in September to assist the force in emergency situation and act as a bridge between the force and the community, the officer further said.

Marine Volunteers have been put in place in the coastal districts of Pudukottai and Nagapattinam where Marine Police stations are functioning. Volunteers, who know swimming, have been provided with identity cards and T-shirts.

Nagapattinam district, with a 186.5-km-long coastline, has eight Marine Police Stations including at Velankanni, Vedaranyam, Poompuhar and Tranquebar.