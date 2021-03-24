Three children drown

ARIYALUR

24 March 2021 19:55 IST

Three children of a same family drowned in a stream at Manapathur near Sendurai on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as S. Sudarvizhi (6), daughter of Sudhakar, his brother’s daughter Sruthi (9) and her brother Rohit (6) of the same village.

After visiting their grandmother, the children went to a jungle stream. They reportedly fell into a pool of water as the wet soil suddenly caved in.

They were found dead in the water when Sudhakar searched for the missing children. Koovagam police registered a case.