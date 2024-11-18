Drop proposal to transfer control of TNCSC fair price shops to cooperatives dept., union urges govt.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has urged the State government to drop the proposal to transfer the control of fair price shops run by the Corporation to the Cooperatives Department.

In a resolution passed at its State Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday, the sangh demanded steps to dispense with the practice of deputing officials from the Cooperatives Department for senior-level posts such as zonal manager/general manager in the Corporation and to fill these posts by promoting experienced and senior employees from within the organisation.

Demanding filling of 1,500 vacancies at the Corporation offices, godowns, modern rice mills, and the fair price shops, the union urged the State government to implement the ‘e-office’ scheme in such a manner that it did not end up reducing the number of employees.

Claiming that allowing the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) to expand its paddy procurement operations in the State would result in an ‘unhealthy competition’ between the TNCSC, which is acting as the paddy procurement agency of the Food Corporation of India, and the NCCF, the union urged the State government to drop the proposal to allow the federation to extend its area of operation to all parts of Tamil Nadu.