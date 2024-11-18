 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drop proposal to transfer control of TNCSC fair price shops to cooperatives dept., union urges govt.

Published - November 18, 2024 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has urged the State government to drop the proposal to transfer the control of fair price shops run by the Corporation to the Cooperatives Department.

In a resolution passed at its State Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday, the sangh demanded steps to dispense with the practice of deputing officials from the Cooperatives Department for senior-level posts such as zonal manager/general manager in the Corporation and to fill these posts by promoting experienced and senior employees from within the organisation.

Demanding filling of 1,500 vacancies at the Corporation offices, godowns, modern rice mills, and the fair price shops, the union urged the State government to implement the ‘e-office’ scheme in such a manner that it did not end up reducing the number of employees.

Claiming that allowing the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) to expand its paddy procurement operations in the State would result in an ‘unhealthy competition’ between the TNCSC, which is acting as the paddy procurement agency of the Food Corporation of India, and the NCCF, the union urged the State government to drop the proposal to allow the federation to extend its area of operation to all parts of Tamil Nadu.

Published - November 18, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.