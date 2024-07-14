Drop in prices of sorghum affects farmers in Tiruchi

The slump in the prices of sorghum, a millet variety, compared to the previous year in the open market has left the farmers in Tiruchi disappointed.

Unseasonable rains, which cause sorghum to turn black, and surplus production are said to be the reasons for the fall in prices. Last year, sorghum was cultivated on 24,000 hectares in the district.

Farmers cite the steady drop in prices over the past three years as a cause for concern. Sorghum is largely used by cattle farmers and in poultry farms.

“Last year, I sold my harvest at ₹60 to ₹65 a kg, but this year, prices have dropped to ₹20 to ₹25 a kg. Traders are unwilling to purchase as well. We have stocked up our harvest, but unlike other crops, sorghum can attract insect attacks during the storage period. I have spent at least ₹20,000 an acre. Usually, a good yield would be 8 to 9 bags of 100 kg each. This time, we have a good yield, but the quality has disappointed us,” said P. Periyasamy, a sorghum farmer in Koyyathoppu, Somarasanpettai panchayat.

Vayalur N. Rajendran, State treasurer of the Farmers Wing of Tamil Manila Congress, said: “The fall in price has affected farmers badly. As more farmers have been opting for sorghum and maize in recent years, the state government should procure the crop from farmers and sell it through the public distribution system to prevent the price drop from impacting the farmers.”

“This time, during the flowering stage, rain triggered ergot disease — a common disease that affects sorghum when humidity increases. It’s hard to control,” said an official from the Agriculture Department.

“It’s hard to get buyers because sorghum appears black, indicating poor quality. With good prices over the past two years, there has been surplus production across the districts. However, farmers can approach us if they have good quality sorghum to stock in our godowns at lower prices,” said an official from the regulated market wing in the Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business department.