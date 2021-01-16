Drop in positive cases, no death in delta region

TIRUCHI

16 January 2021 23:31 IST

Thanjavur reports maximum cases

The central region reported a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases, with 51 patients testing positive on Saturday.

The region recorded around 50 cases for the first time in several months. Meanwhile, no COVID-19 death was reported in the region.

Thanjavur district had the maximum number of cases with 18 patients testing positive, while samples of 13 returned positive in Tiruchi. Among the patients in both districts were local index cases, those with history of respiratory illnesses and asymptomatic patients. The other six districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases.

In Karur district, seven patients tested positive, while in Nagapattinam, six fresh cases were reported. Among them were primary contacts and local index cases.

In Karur, patients hailed from Manamangalam among other localities. Inter-district travellers from Tiruppur also tested positive. Pudukottai reported four fresh cases, while Tiruvarur reported three.

Ariyalur and Perambalur districts both reported no fresh cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, 152 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur and 260 in Ariyalur from people with symptoms or primary contacts and sent to testing facilities in the districts for processing.