Drop in new positive cases, one death

TIRUCHI

26 November 2020 00:15 IST

The central districts on Wednesday continued to record a low number of COVID-19 cases with 120 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The only death reported in the region was in Thanjavur district, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 63-year-old woman, who had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension, died of the viral infection at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

All districts in the region, barring Tiruchi, reported below-30 fresh cases for COVID.

In Tiruchi, a total of 31 patients tested positive. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

A total of eight patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

Nagapattinam reported 25 fresh cases, while Tiruvarur reported 24 cases for the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported a sharp drop in new cases for COVID-19, indicating a further dip in the number of patients testing positive. The fifteen patients were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Many were detected through the various fever camps in the district.

Karur and Pudukottai reported 10 cases. Among them were local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

In Karur, the patients hailed from Pasupathipalayam, Gandhi gramam among other localities. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul too, tested positive.

Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, one patient tested positive for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in cases in the both the districts.