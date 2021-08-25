Drop in fresh COVID-19 cases

25 August 2021 20:59 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 276 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reflecting a further dip in cases reported over the last few days. Five deaths were reported in the region. Three patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi, while one each died in Ariyalur and Karur.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region had witnessed a slight dip. On Wednesday, 84 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur and 45 in Tiruchi.

Pudukottai recorded 29 fresh cases, Tiruvarur, 28 and Nagapattinam, 27. In neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district, 24 patients reported COVID-19 positive and in Karur, 18. In Ariyalur district, 16 fresh cases were reported. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with five fresh cases reported.