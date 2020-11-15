Drop in COVID cases in central region, no deaths

TIRUCHI

15 November 2020 21:27 IST

Only two cases reported in Perambalur district

The central districts on Sunday recorded 163 fresh cases of COVID-19. The region recorded no death, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the region with 39 patients testing positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 31 new COVID cases. In Thanjauvr, the patients were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and those with a history of respiratory illnesses, while in Tiruchi, patients were from existing containment zones or those who were in self-isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

In Karur, the 28 new cases included patients from Thanthonrimalai, Santhanakalipuram and Kulithalai. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur on Sunday after recovering from the infection. At present, 19 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, 24 fresh cases were reported while in Nagapattinam, 21 patients tested positive.

Pudukottai reported a sharp decline with 14 fresh cases on Sunday. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

Ariyalur also reported a further drop in cases with only four fresh cases for the viral infection. Among the patients who tested positive, one person each were from Ariyalur, Sendurai, Andimadam and Jayankondam. The addition of these patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 recorded in the district to 4,502. The total number of containment zones in the district was reduced to six.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, only two patients - one each from Perambalur and Alathur blocks - tested positive. Meanwhile, a total of 351 throat swabs were lifted at government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.