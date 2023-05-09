ADVERTISEMENT

Drop ‘anti-agricultural’ projects and proposals, say farmers

May 09, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association observed a fast at Mannargudi on Tuesday, exhorting the Central and State governments to drop ‘anti-agricultural’ projects and proposals.

Stating that the proposal to mine lignite in the Delta region and passing of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Act- 2023 would spell doom for farmers, the demonstrators, led by TNCFA general secretary P.R. Pandian urged the Central and State governments to desist from such acts.

Farmers from upcountry, such as Rajvinder from Punjab and Inder from Haryana, extended support to the agitating farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US