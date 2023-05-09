HamberMenu
Drop ‘anti-agricultural’ projects and proposals, say farmers

May 09, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association observed a fast at Mannargudi on Tuesday, exhorting the Central and State governments to drop ‘anti-agricultural’ projects and proposals.

Stating that the proposal to mine lignite in the Delta region and passing of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Act- 2023 would spell doom for farmers, the demonstrators, led by TNCFA general secretary P.R. Pandian urged the Central and State governments to desist from such acts.

Farmers from upcountry, such as Rajvinder from Punjab and Inder from Haryana, extended support to the agitating farmers.

