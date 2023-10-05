Drones banned in Tiruchi ahead of CM’s visit

October 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Flying of drones in the district had been prohibited for security reasons on October 6 in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s official visit to Thanjavur district, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said.

He said in a statement that Mr. Stalin would arrive at Tiruchi airport on Friday morning and would travel by road to attend his felicitation ceremony ‘Samooghaneethikana Sarithira Nayagar’ in Thanjavur. In view of this, using drone cameras would not be allowed, and action as per law would be initiated against those violating the ban.