HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drones banned in Tiruchi ahead of CM’s visit

October 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying of drones in the district had been prohibited for security reasons on October 6 in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s official visit to Thanjavur district, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said.

He said in a statement that Mr. Stalin would arrive at Tiruchi airport on Friday morning and would travel by road to attend his felicitation ceremony ‘Samooghaneethikana Sarithira Nayagar’ in Thanjavur. In view of this, using drone cameras would not be allowed, and action as per law would be initiated against those violating the ban.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.