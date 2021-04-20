Drone over counting centre in Nagapattinam creates a flutter

Nagapattinam

20 April 2021 14:30 IST

After a complaint by local DMK functionaries, police have taken possession of the drone camera and the footage

A drone camera flying above a private engineering college where a counting centre for votes polled in the Assembly elections has been established, created a flutter in Nagapattinam on Tuesday.

Representatives of a few political parties led by local functionaries of DMK lodged a complaint with the District Collector Praveen P. Nair regarding the drone movement and demanding action.

When the Nagore police questioned the team that operated the drone camera, it came to light that the Chennai-based trio Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Balaji had shot footage for the purpose of publicity of the arts and science college in the same academic complex. The police took possession of the drone camera and the footage.

Electronic voting machines pertaining to Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Vedaranyam Assembly segments have been stored at the counting centre established with a three-tier security set up.