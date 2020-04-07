Drone engaged to spray disinfectant in Pudukottai

A drone was deployed to spray disinfectant in Pudukottai municipal areas on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The equipment was engaged to spray 10 litres of disinfectant at a time in various places Collector P. Uma Maheswari inspected the work.
An official release said disinfectant was being sprayed in rural and urban areas in the district using sanitary workers. In addition to this, disinfectant was also being sprayed deploying vehicles of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.
The release further said precautionary measures were being taken on a war footing in the district to check the spread of the viral disease. The Collector appealed to the general public to adhere to the safety-related steps as advised by the State government.
