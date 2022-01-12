DRO tests positive

District Revenue Officer of Tiruchi T. Palanikumar has tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Sources said that he was among the officials at the Collector’s Office in Tiruchi, who subjected themselves for COVID-19 recently. Since his test turned out to be positive, he isolated himself in his residence. He was said to be asymptomatic. His condition was stable.

Following this, officials and employees, who were in close contact with the DRO, have been subjected to the COVID-19 test and the results were awaited.