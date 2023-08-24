ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects Tiruvarur, Nagore, Velankanni railway stations

August 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan (second from left) inspecting the Velankanni railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan, on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Tiruvarur and Nagore railway stations en route to Karaikal.

Mr. Anbalagan inspected the general booking office, waiting halls and food stalls and instructed the officials to increase the number of seating / benches, platform shelters and upgrade waiting halls in the stations.

He inspected the Velankanni railway station in connection with the forthcoming Velankanni Annual Feast festival. 

The Divisional Railway Manager, along with senior branch officers, met Very Reverend Father Irudhayaraj, Rector, Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, Vailankanni, at the Velankanni railway station and discussed various facilities to be provided by the railways, including operation of special trains, setting up of ‘May I Help Desks, medical facilities, drinking water, bathroom and toilets, setting up of additional mobile toilets, provision of public address system, adequate lighting facilities and additional security by the Railway Protection Force personnel at the station. 

Mr. Anbalagan held discussions with top officials of the Karaikal Port and insisted to them to increase the freight loadings from the port through rail, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

