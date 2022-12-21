Drives notwithstanding, illegal transportation of banned tobacco substances persists

December 21, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Illegal transportation of banned tobacco substances to Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts for unauthorised sale has been persisting if the periodic seizures by police and Food Safety Department officials are any indication.

The confiscation of banned tobacco substances weighing a little over 400 kg at Thachankurichi village near Tiruchi on Monday is the latest instance in the series of seizures made by police in Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts this year. In addition to confiscating the banned substances, a police team also seized a car that was allegedly used by the accused, M. Maniraj, 33, of Thachankurichi apparently for illegal transportation and delivery. The accused was arrested and a case booked against him by the Siruganur police.

In the last eleven months alone (January to November), police personnel have seized 13,516 kg of banned tobacco substances in Tiruchi Range comprising Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts. As many as 1,407 cases were registered during this period with the number of accused arrested being 1,492, say police sources.

The banned substances enter Tiruchi and other districts mostly from Bengaluru and other parts in Karnataka, say Police and Food Safety officials here. These substances are banned in Tamil Nadu but not in neighbouring Karnataka or other States from where the transportation takes place in bulk, say the sources.

The banned substances are transported by road, parcels and even in trains. Ingenious are the ways in which the substances are illegally brought into different parts of the State. The substances have also been found to be concealed in secret chambers of freight vehicles used for their transportation. In one such instance, the consignment was kept in gunny bags concealed below vegetables in a mini freight carrier in Tiruchi. The seizures are made acting on information and while conducting vehicle checks, say the police.

Railway Protection Force sources say over 1,500 kg of banned tobacco substances had been seized in Tiruchi Railway Division limits from January to November this year. The substances were seized on board trains during their transportation from other States, the sources say adding that these products make their way into Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh and other States.

A senior Food Safety Department official said 11 wholesalers of the banned substances were held in Tiruchi district this year out of which three were detained under the Goondas Act. It came to light that some of those involved in the illegal business had even taken houses for rent on the outskirts of Tiruchi to apparently stock the products unauthorisedly to dispatch them, the official said.

The substances had been seized in grocery shops and petty shops which had been selling to its “regular customers” , the official said, adding that high profit from its illegal sale has drawn many into this shady business. Many youngsters were also getting used to consuming the banned substances, said the official of the Food Safety Department.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range A. Saravana Sundar said drives against banned tobacco substances were continuing in Tiruchi Range and some of the accused were detained under the Goondas Act as a deterrent measure.