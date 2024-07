A government bus driver was killed on the spot, and five passengers were injured as the bus rammed into a lorry near P. K. Agaram late on Tuesday night.

Police sources said the bus was going to to Kanniyakumari from Chennai when it collided against the stationary lorry.. The driver, V. Prabakaran, 35, was killed in the accident.

Five bus passengers sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital at Irungalur.