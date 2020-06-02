Driver arrested for impregnating minor daughter

02 June 2020 18:28 IST

A car driver who had sexually assaulted and impregnated his minor daughter was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The Mayiladuthurai All Women Police arrested the man under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on a complaint lodged by his wife.

The girl aged 14 years had been assaulted multiple times over the last few months by her father under threat of harm, police sources said.

On Tuesday, the police had the girl admitted to the Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai, for medical termination of pregnancy.

After the medical procedure, the girl will be taken under the care of District Child Protection Unit and admitted in another school for continuation of studies, official sources said.

Minor boy held

In another case involving two minors in Mayiladuthurai limits on Tuesday, also handled by the All Women Police, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. The boy was admitted to the Government Observation Home, Thanjavur.