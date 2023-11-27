HamberMenu
Drive to remove seemai karuvelam from waterbodies gets under way in Pudukottai district

November 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A drive to remove seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora), an invasive species, from waterbodies in 13 village panchayats in the district was launched on Monday. 

District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inaugurated the work of removal of seemai karuvelam at Thennathiraiyankulam in Mullur panchayat in Pudukottai block with the aim of protecting the waterbody.

The Collector launched the work of planting saplings of various fruit trees along the waterbody. The work is to be executed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The removal of seemai karuvelam would help conserve groundwater. The fruit-bearing trees in the longer run would provide food for monkeys and thus prevent them from entering residential localities in search of food. 

An official release said the removal of seemai karuvelam from all types of waterbodies would be carried out in the remaining 484 village panchayats in the district for which instructions have been given to officials concerned.

