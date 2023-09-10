Drive to remove seemai karuvelam from four irrigation tanks in Perambalur

September 10, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The district administration has taken up a major exercise to remove seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) using machines, an invasive species from four irrigation tanks in the district.

The initiative taken up at the behest of the Collector K.Karpagam has been launched on Ladapuram Chinna Eri, Mela Puliyur Eri, Kurumbalur Eri and Senjeri in the district.

While the tank at Ladapuram is spread over 40.41 hectares (ha) with an ayacut area of 58.24 ha, the Melapuliyur Eri is slightly bigger with a water spread area of 53.94 ha irrigating about 70.41 ha. The Kurumbalur Eri is spread over 60.66 ha and has an ayacut of 93.70 ha. The Senjeri (42.35 ha) irrigates about 61.87 ha, according to an official release.

Inaugurating the exercise at Senjeri on Friday, Ms. Karpagam said this has been taken up as per the court directions to remove the seemai karuvelam trees from water bodies. Representatives of water users associations and officials of the Water Resources Organisation were present.

Later during a visit to Kariyanur in Veppanthattai panchayat, the Collector inspected the village tank following complaints that some persons had encroached upon it and verified the land records. On finding that some persons had raised maize on the encroached area, she directed the officials to measure the area of the irrigation tank and erect bunds around it.

She, however, instructed the officials not to disturb the standing crop and take up exercise after the harvest was over. After the recovery of the land, written statements should be obtained from the encroachers affirming that they would not raise crops again at the site.

The Collector warned that criminal cases would be booked against encroachers occupying water bodies in the district, an official release said.

