Drive to provide booster dose begins in Tiruchi

Health authorities began inoculating healthcare workers, frontline workers and people over the age of 60 with comorbidities with the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The beneficiaries must have completed a total of nine months since the date of the second dose to be eligible.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the drive, District Collector S. Sivarasu said that Tiruchi district had inoculated 80.7% of the population. So far, 88% had taken at least one dose, while only 58% had taken the second dose.

The public eligible to get the booster dose can get it at their nearest Primary Healthcare Centre.

Hospitalisation of patients is markedly low in those who take the vaccine, he said, urging the public to take the jab as soon as possible. Experts say that 80% of COVID-19 patients these days recover while in home isolation or in COVID Care Centres, and only 20% require hospitalisation. Of them, 7.5% require ICU and 2.5% require ventilator support, the Collector said.

Patients have been admitted to the Yatri Nivas and Barathidasan University-Khajamalai Campus COVID Care Centres, and a total of 6397 beds have been made available across the district. Among them, 1423 are ordinary beds, 2564 are intensive care units in both private and government hospitals.

A total of 3,208 frontline workers, 8,363 healthcare workers and 2,682 people over the age of 60 with comorbidities were eligible to get the precautionary booster dose. "For now, people who took the second dose before April 14 are eligible," the Collector said.

In Perambalur, District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya inaugurated the drive and said that 2,925 people were eligible to take the booster vaccine in the district.

So far, 3,91,197 people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district, while 2,79,956 have taken the second dose too. A total of 96% of the eligible population between 15 to 18-years-old have been vaccinated.