Drive to plant 1,50,000 saplings

TIRUCHI
A massive drive to plant 1,50,000 tree saplings with the aim of creating a dense forest using the Miyawaki method, was undertaken on 13.75 acres of land in the Irungalur Panchayat, Manachanallur Block, on Friday.
The initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu, Lalgudi RDO S. Vaithyanathan, and other officials. Beneficiaries of from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme will be involved in the planting of saplings and maintenance of the plants.
The Miyawaki technique — a method of planting very young seedlings close together in small plots of land, to create a forest within 25-30 years — is named after the Japanese botanist and academic Akiro Miyawaki.
There has been a spurt of Miyawaki greening drives in the Tiruchi district in recent months, with the aim of improving the air quality and the environment, especially in residential neighbourhoods and degraded patches of land.
