Drive to improve cleanliness, hygiene in schools launched

September 04, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The School Education Department launched a special campaign christened, ‘Engal palli, milirum palli,’ (Our school, shining school) in an attempt to promote cleanliness and hygiene on school campuses on Monday.

The campaign also seeks to encourage greening drives in the campuses for environment conservation and raise awareness among students on nutrition. Various government agencies and departments to be involved in carrying out cleaning of school campuses, classrooms and toilets; ensuring proper drinking water supply and planting of tree saplings. Students are to be sensitised to solid waste management, segregation of waste, avoiding use of non-degradable plastics.

District, block and school level committees are to be formed for implementing the campaign in coordination with various government departments.

On Monday, Collectors inaugurated the initiative at the central districts by planting tree saplings and administering pledges to students and teachers highlighting the objectives of the campaign.

In Tiruchi, Collector M.Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the campaign at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vazhavanthankottai near Tiruverumbur. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Pradeep Kumar said the initiative seeks to make the students realise the importance of cleanliness and hygiene not only in the schools but also in their households.

Launching the programme at the N.Kittappa Municipal Higher Secondary School in Mayiladuthurai, Collector A.P.Mahabharathi said the initiative would be taken up in all 488 government schools in the district. Best performing schools, teachers and students would be given awards. The cleanliness pledge would be administered to the students during the school assemblies every Monday, he said.

Inaugurating the cleanliness drive at the government Higher Secondary School at Sikkil, Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese said discarded items and electronic waste which are accumulating in the school campuses would also be cleared under the drive. Twenty tree saplings would be planted on each school campus, he said.

In Pudukottai, I.S. Mercy Ramya, Collector, inaugurated the drive at Raniar Government Girls Higher Secondary School. She also inaugurated sowing of seeds for raising a garden in the school.

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar flagged off an awareness rally on the campaign at the Government Higher Secondary School at Manmangalam.

