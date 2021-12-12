Drive to create awareness of child rights, protection

ARIYALUR

In order to create awareness among the school children of child rights and offences against children, the district administration has launched a special drive to imprint the helpline numbers in textbooks by involving girl students.

As per the initiative, stamps bearing 1098, the number of Childline, and 1441, the number of education assistance guidance centre, have been made and sent to all the government girl high schools and higher secondary schools in the district. The headmasters of the respective schools will involve at least 10 girl students in each school to stamp the information in the textbooks so as to spread the awareness in an effective manner.

Launching the drive in a government school in Ariyalur, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that 11 schools had been chosen in the first phase to implement the task. Under the supervision of the school heads, the girl students of the respective schools would carry out the task. It was an effective way of spreading awareness on child rights and offences against children and women. The execution of task itself would create much-needed awareness. Moreover, since the information had been stamped in the first page of all textbooks, the message would reach the targeted students easily. It would enable them to contact the helpline numbers if they come across any type of harassment or abuse.

Ms. Saraswathi said that the chosen students would collect the textbooks of all students and stamp the information in the first page of text and notebooks. The task would be completed in all higher and higher secondary schools one after another within January. The officials of the School Education Department would monitor the drive.