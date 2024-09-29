ADVERTISEMENT

Drive launched to plant one crore palmyra plants in Mayiladuthurai district

Published - September 29, 2024 06:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A palmyra seed plantation drive has been launched in Mayiladuthurai as part of an initiative to plant one crore palmyra trees along the banks of the Cauvery. The project, aimed at reviving the State’s palmyra tree population, will cover 19 locations in Mayiladuthurai district.

The initiative, led by the Tiruvarur-based NGO Green Needa, in collaboration with the Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Volunteers, Tamil Nadu Pasumai Iyakkam, and the Department of Environment and Climate Change, seeks to prevent the extinction of palmyra trees and raise awareness among youth about their significance. Palmyra trees provide various products such as nungu (fruit), padaneer (sap), fiber, leaves, and jaggery, which are crucial to farmers’ livelihoods.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of the drive for both the environment and local communities. The plantation will extend across 416 km of the banks of the Cauvery, from Hogenakkal to Poompuhar, covering districts such as Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai.

School and college students, environmental groups, volunteers, and social workers actively participated in the seed planting. District Forest Officer Abhishek Thomer and other local officials were present.

