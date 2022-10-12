Drive-in theatre set to draw movie buffs

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 12, 2022 19:33 IST

A view of drive-in theatre at Navalur Kottapattu on the Dindigul Highway in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The first drive-in theatre in the region got functional on Wednesday at Navalur Kottapattu suburb of the city along Dindigul National Highway.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1) was the first of the latest movies screened on Wednesday at the custom-built recreational centre with a food court.

‘Moorthys Drive-In Theatre’, situated on a three-acre plot, about 10 km away from the Central Bus Stand, was inaugurated by K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

The cinema projector was formally set in motion by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan and actor-director R. Parthiban, who plays the character Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in PS1, were among the special invitees present on the occasion.

With a screen measuring 80 feet by 50 feet, the complex has parking space for 100 cars per show. A separate viewing gallery is also available for those coming on two-wheelers.

Bluetooth pairing will allow viewers to listen to dialogues through their car’s sound system, or alternatively, with a mobile phone app.

A multicuisine food court is part of the complex’s attractions.

Two shows, at 7 p.m., and 10 p.m., will be screened daily. Cinema tickets can be bought at the counter, or pre-booked online, said theatre officials.

The theatre has been fitted with a Christie movie projector with 32,000 lux. The KV2 audio system has been installed with 50 speakers, which is equipped with inbuilt Digital Theatre Systems (DTS) soundtracking facility.

To allow for a clear view of the screen for all vehicles, narrow ridges have been built at regulated intervals on the parking lot’s tarmac. “The new projector will allow the screenings to be held even during rains,” said M. Ramesh, the theatre manager.

