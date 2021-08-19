Drive begins to remove dead fish from teppakulam

Tiruchi

19 August 2021

The Tiruchi Corporation has begun a drive to remove the dead fish at the teppakulam of the famous Rockfort temple near Main Guard Gate.

The teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple, is being maintained by the Tiruchi Corporation and it carries out periodic maintenance to keep it neat and clean. However, it was said that for the last few days stench had been emanating from the tank apparently due to large scale death of fish. Since the bad odour had troubled the shopkeepers, traders and shoppers, they had urged the Corporation to remove the dead fish floating on the water. They also demanded the civic body to ascertain the reasons for the death of fish. Some of them raised apprehension that the fish were poisoned.

Following this, the Corporation engaged a group of persons to study the issue. They then began collecting the dead fish found floating.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that the death was due to severe oxygen deficiency in the water. Depletion in oxygen level was due to a manifold increase in fish population. Hence, it has been decided to remove the dead fish and all the live fish would be caught in a few days.

Mr. Rahuman said that the fish would be sold and one-third of the revenue generated from the sale would be given to Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple.

On the demand of replacing the polluted water in the tank, he said that the quality of the water would be studied. Based on the ground situation, a decision would be taken shortly.