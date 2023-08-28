HamberMenu
Drive against use of children for begging intensified in Tiruchi

August 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi district administration has initiated steps to intensify the drive to identify and rescue children and women engaged in begging on roadsides.

The administration has deputed teams comprising personnel of the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit of the Tiruchi City Police and the Child Welfare Committee to rescue such children. The teams would conduct checks at major hotspots such as market areas, temples, traffic signals and major roundabouts regularly at different time intervals. The drive is aimed at ensuring rehabilitation and initiating reform measures.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited the women and children who were rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee recently. He interacted with them and assured them of remedial measures for rehabilitation, and directed the officials to provide the children with nutritious food and medical care.

The rescue drive was intensified after four women and children were found seeking alms in Amma Mandapam area in Srirangam on August 16. They were rescued and handed over to a home near Chathiram bus stand in the city.

