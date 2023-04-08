Drive against single-use plastic in Mayiladuthurai

April 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi on Saturday conducted surprise checks in a few shops in the town and came down heavily on the shop owners for using banned single-use plastics.

He conducted a surprise inspection of the shops and commercial establishments on Mahadhana Street, Big Bazaar Street, Cutcherry Road, and Kornad and ordered the seizure of the banned single-use plastic items meant for sale. Officials seized five tonnes of banned plastic and imposed a total fine of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Mahabharathi warned the shop owners to strictly refrain from using the 16 types of single-use plastics banned by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT