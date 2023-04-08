HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drive against single-use plastic in Mayiladuthurai

April 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi on Saturday conducted surprise checks in a few shops in the town and came down heavily on the shop owners for using banned single-use plastics.

He conducted a surprise inspection of the shops and commercial establishments on Mahadhana Street, Big Bazaar Street, Cutcherry Road, and Kornad and ordered the seizure of the banned single-use plastic items meant for sale. Officials seized five tonnes of banned plastic and imposed a total fine of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Mahabharathi warned the shop owners to strictly refrain from using the 16 types of single-use plastics banned by the State government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.