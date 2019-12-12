Drive against rent defaulters

Karur municipality has decided to clear the legal hurdles for vacating 250 shops for failing to pay rent to the civic body for several years.

“We have listed out the rent defaulters. Some of them have been running the shops for several years without paying the rent,” K. S. Sudha, Municipal Commissioner, Karur, said.

As many as 27 shops in the heart of the town, she said, had been operating business by getting a stay order in 1989. Several others also have been running the shops for more than 10 years without paying rent to the municipality. Hence, it had been decided to expedite the steps to vacate the stay orders.

Ms. Sudha said a sum of ₹6.80 lakh had been collected on Thursday alone when the officials carried out lock and seal operation against the rent defaulters. She said that a special drive would be conducted to collect pending dues from the remaining defaulters.