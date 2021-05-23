Drive against liquor hoarding continues in Karur

TIRUCHI

23 May 2021 21:05 IST

Karur district police have seized 6,624 liquor bottles illegally stocked in various parts of the district since the complete lockdown came into force on May 10.

The liquor bottles were confiscated during raids conducted by special teams of the district police. A total of 127 cases were booked from May 10-22 and 128 people arrested. Eight two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were confiscated.

A police press release said during the drive conducted on Sunday, special teams seized 20 litres of fermented wash and 66 liquor bottles. Four hoarders were arrested.

In the last one month, police registered 7,731 cases against mask defaulters in the district. Fine amount realised from the violators was ₹15.46 lakh. Around 1,834 cases were registered against those found moving around in public places on vehicles in violation of lockdown guidelines, the release added.