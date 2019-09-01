Law enforcers drive against helmet rule violation in Tiruchi Range

TIRUCHI: Law enforcers in Tiruchi range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts have been initiating stern action against those found violating Motor Vehicle rules.

A large number of cases have been booked against motorists for driving without helmet from January to August 28 this year.

A police press release said as many as 56,318 cases under various heads had been booked in Tiruchi district which included 31,724 cases for not wearing helmet and 1,434 cases for not wearing seat belt. Driving licence of 9,287 persons had been suspended.

In Pudukottai district, a total number of 1,01,853 were registered including 65,318 for not wearing helmet. The number of cases booked for not wearing seat belt was 15,369. Driving licence of a total number of 3,676 persons were temporarily suspended.

In respect of Karur district, a little over one lakh cases were booked including 53,237 for not wearing helmet. Licence of 1,892 persons were suspended. A total number of 61,778 cases were booked in Perambalur district which included 35,936 for not wearing helmet. Driving licence of 1,272 persons were suspended.

In Ariyalur district, 73753 cases were booked which included 36,207 for not wearing helmet. Licence of 2,105 persons were cancelled during this period. The release further said awareness on the need to wear helmet while riding a two-wheeler was being created at rural and urban areas across the Tiruchi Range.

Checks were being conducted at the Toll Plazas to ensure that the rule of wearing seat belt was being adhered to. Prizes were being given to those adhering to seat belt and helmet rule. The police have appealed to vehicle users to adhere to the rule in order to curtail fatalities caused by accidents.

EOM/RAM