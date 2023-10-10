Drinking water supply to Thanjavur to be augmented soon

October 10, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Corporation will not encounter any problem in supplying drinking water in the near future even if some civic bodies around Thanjavur are to be annexed with the civic body, according to Mayor S. Ramanathan.

He was talking to the media on the dry Coleroon river bed near Vilangudi in Thanjavur district on Tuesday before inspecting the construction of the second drinking water collection well under the Smart Cities Mission,

Mr. Ramanathan said the addition of the 18 million litres per day capacity collection well in the drinking water supply network would enhance the present water supply source of the civic body to around 60 MLD. It would be more than sufficient to meet the requirements of the Corporation for the next three decades even if the 13 village panchayats near it were to be merged with the civic body.

At present, the old water head works and other sources contributing 23 MLD and the recently sunk 18 MLD water collection well on the Coleroon riverbed under the Smart City Project scheme, which was put into operation recently, fulfilled the drinking water requirements of the 51 wards in Thanjavur Corporation.

Stating that the collection well would be commissioned soon, the Mayor assured residents that the 24-hour supply of piped drinking water supply would become a reality by January 2024 since the construction of 10 additional overhead water storage tanks would also be completed by then.

Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari and other civic officials accompanied the Mayor during the inspection.

