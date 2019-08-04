Drills conducted to ensure readiness during natural calamity

A drill involving various government departments on providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief when natural calamity strikes was organised in the coastal districts of Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur on Sunday. A particular village was identified in each district to carry out the joint exercise organised with a view to working in a coordinated manner during times of emergency situation.

The drill in Pudukottai district was organised at Kottaipattinam village with the exercise starting at around 8 a.m. The programme was inaugurated by Pudukottai District Revenue Officer Shanthi with personnel of the Coastal Security Group and officials of government departments, including Revenue, Health, TANGEDCO, Transport, Public Works, Fisheries, Fire and Rescue Services taking part.

The precautionary steps that needed to be taken before natural calamities strike and the swift manner in which humanitarian assistance and relief should be provided post calamity were underscored and demonstrated during the demonstration.

As part of the exercise, officials made an announcement about a natural calamity to alert people to move to safer areas as well as to alert fishermen. An exercise of a fisherman being rescued from the sea was carried out by the Coastal Security Group personnel on the occasion.

In Tiruvarur district, the exercise was carried out at Thillaivalagam village in Tiruthuraipoondi taluk. The drill went on for nearly five hours during which ways of shifting people to safer places, protection of children and livestock when calamity strikes were demonstrated. The ways in which alerts regarding cyclone and floods given by government departments percolated to the public also formed part of the exercise.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand who oversaw the drill later told reporters that the exercise was conducted to demonstrate ways of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief at times of cyclone and flood.

Around 160 government officials and 61 police personnel were involved in the joint exercise.

The drill in Thanjavur district was carried out at Karankuda village in Peravurani taluk with the exercise monitored by Collector A. Annadurai, an official release said.