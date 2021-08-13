Emergency response drill held

TIRUCHI

13 August 2021 20:36 IST

An emergency response drill was conducted at the Indian Oil Corporation terminal as part of an initiative to test the preparedness of employees and technical staff to meet emergencies. The mock drills were conducted for two scenarios- fire at a petrol and diesel storage facility.

The drill is conducted once every six months as a requirement under the Factories Act. Chief Terminal Manager of the IOC, Chiranjeevi led the drill with the assistance of Mutual Aid members from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and IOC Tiruchi Bottling Plant.

A total of 200 litres of aqueous film-forming foam and 30 kilolitres of water was used to combat the fire during the mock drill. Other firefighting systems such as dry chemical powder extinguishers, foam monitors and water sprinklers were also put to test during the drill.

The Bottling Plant engaged their Emergency Response Vehicle, which can be used to tackle emergencies that involve petrol, diesel, kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders.

A. Sidhdharthan, Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, S. Malathi, Joint director were among those who witnessed the drill.